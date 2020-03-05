Today
Storytime for Preschoolers — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; BENCHS readers will bring therapy dogs
My Little Pony Party — 5 p.m., Montgomery Public Library.
United Way Men’s Event — 5-9 p.m., Kato Ballroom; featuring John Kriesel, military veteran-sports personality-former legislator; visit: mankatounitedway.org.
Makerspace classes — 7 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Jazz Mavericks concert — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of Earley Center for Performing Arts; featuring guest artist saxophonist David Halliday; for ticket information, call 389-6661.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Films of First Thursdays: “Not For Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony” — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Pete the Cat Event — 10 a.m. to noon, Waseca Public Library; for youths ages 7 and older.
First Friday speaker Bridget Coughlan Hermer — Noon, First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; topic: “Power of Music in An Age of Mass Incarceration.”
Farm-City Hub Club Show — 1-8 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
Lenten Fish Feed — 5-7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; tickets $12.
Lenten concert by organist Jacob Benda — 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Free-will donations accepted.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Comedy Show for Adults — Coffee Hag; $7.
Bjorling Music Festival: Jazz Jamboree — 6:30 p.m., Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College.
Music
Charley’s Restaurant — 6 p.m. JamBoyz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Ken and Ken
Lakes Sports Bar, Lake Crystal — Pete Klug
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Dan Duffy and His Orchestra
Nakato — Taillight Rebellion
Oleander — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Joe Tougas, Kaitlin Baumann, Scott Rahe
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. High Strung
Saturday
Bockfest — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm.
Farm-City Hub Club Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes and poems read in Mandarin.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Nate Boots
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Bad Liquor Management
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
The Lift, Mount Kato — Watermelon Slush
Pub 500 — The Whiskies
Wine Cafe — Thong John Silver
WOW!Zone — Warren Street
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Merely Players.
Mankato Ballet’s production “Coppelia” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets at door $15 for adults, $10 for youths.
St. Peter Choral Society concert — 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter; $15.
Pasta with the Padres — 4-7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf; free-will offerings accepted.
Pancake supper — 4-7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Good Thunder; free-will donations accepted.
Makerspace classes — 2 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon Mal Murphy
Mully’s — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Killin Time
Pub 500 — 11 a.m. Tony Sammis
