Today
Storytime for Preschoolers — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Dare to Self Care for Teens activities — 4 p.m., Janesville Public Library.
Book discussion with Kelly Fosso Rodenberg, author of “There’s Something Going On Upstairs” — 6 p.m., St. Peter Public Library.
Makerspace classes — 7 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Merely Players “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40; visit: merelyplayers.com.
Live Free Trivia — 8 p.m., Pub 500.
Music
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Bully Pulpit; 9 p.m. Karaoke
Friday
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum about solar energy options — 9-11 a.m., South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
Lenten Fish Feed — 5-7 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church; tickets $12.
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 4-8 p.m., Mayo Health Clinic System Event Center.
Merely Players “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40; visit merelyplayers.com.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Youth orchestra benefit: Chocolate and Chamber” — 7 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church; tickets at: www.mayso.net.
Music performance: “An Impossible Love: Clara and Robert Schumann” — 7:30 p.m., Bjorling Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College.
Music
Coffee Hag — Open mic
Flame Bar, St. Peter — 6 p.m. Another Time Around
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — David K’s Roy Orbison Tribute; $15 for non-members.
Lakes Sports Bar, Lake Crystal — Pete Klug
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mully’s — Powerhouse
Oleander — Karaoke
Palace Bar, Montgomery — Whiskey and Wine
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Captain Gravitone
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m. Hootenanny Annies
Saturday
Trade fair/living history event — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Turner Hall, New Ulm; NewUlmTradeFair.com.
Irish Fest — various locations in Waseca; facebook.com/Irishclubmn.
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Health Clinic System Event Center.
Maple syrup demonstration — 10 a.m., Minneopa State Park, rural Mankato.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; stories, rhymes and poems read in Mandarin.
Mending Spirits Animal Rescue bake sale — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; guest speaker will discuss diaries of wives of prairie pastors.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser — 3 p.m., St. Peter Red Men Club, 412 S. Third St.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Merely Players “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40; visit: merelyplayers.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Bianca and Martin
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Uncle Wheat and Eddie
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — KillinTime; karaoke.
Wine Cafe — Nate Boots and The High Horses
WOW!Zone — Mary Guentzel
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for BENCHS.
128th St. Patrick’s Day Ham Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; adult tickets, $10, K-6 grades, $6.
Trade fair/living history event — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turner Hall, New Ulm; NewUlmTradeFair.com.
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Health Clinic System Event Center.
Mending Spirits Animal Rescue bake sale — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.
Deutscher Sprachklub — 1 p.m., New Ulm Cathedral Parish Center; no fee, for all levels of German speakers.
Trivia With Esther and Trevor — 7 p.m., Wine Cafe.
Makerspace classes — 2 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon Ben Scruggs
Mully’s — Karaoke
