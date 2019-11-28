Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights opening ceremony/parade — 6 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Musical: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; $15 at door; statestreetnewulm.org.
Mankato Opry Jamboree Christmas show — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; MankatoOpry.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Chris Bertrand
Indian Island Winery — The Frye
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
NaKato Bar and Grill — Tin Can Gin/Black River Revue
Saturday
GSR Fine Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; gsrfineartfestival.com.
Shop Small Saturday — small businesses throughout area;
www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small.
Musical: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; $15 at door; statestreetnewulm.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Mankato Opry Jamboree Christmas show — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; MankatoOpry.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Eric Mayson
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Joe Tougas
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Beta Sigma Phi Sorority — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
GSR Fine Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; gsrfineartfestival.com.
Mankato Opry Jamboree Christmas show — 2 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; MankatoOpry.com.
Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus concerts: ‘‘Holiday Harmony” — 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.; 7:30 p.m., Church of St. Peter Catholic Church, 1801 Broadway, St. Peter; tickets $10 at door, youths with donations to food shelf will not be charged admission fee.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., woodshop intro and fold joints; www.mankatomakerspace.org
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Coffee Hag — Noon, Christof Rochel and The Wine-Soaked Goliards
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Organic Cowboys
Mully’s — Karaoke
