Today
Battle of the Bowls chili cook-off— 5-7:30 p.m., Snell Motors, 1900 Madison Ave.; fundraiser for Partners for Affordable Housing.
Fundraiser for SS Boutique — 4-8 p.m., Noodles and Company, 1600 Warren St.; 25 percent of profits from dine-in sales will be donated to free store.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School; open to quilters of all skill levels.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $5 per session or $30 for seven sessions, $25 clay coupon; 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Puzzles and Pie — 5:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; free event for youths ages 13 and older.
Minnesota Valley Civil War Roundtable program: “Causes of U.S.-Dakota War” — 6:30 p.m., New Ulm Library; speaker: John LaBatte.
Upward Bound’s blood drive for American Red Cross — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Student Union North Ballroom, Minnesota State University.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge, 388-1441.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Makerspace classes — 6:30 p.m., screenprinting; 7 p.m., ceramics; mankatomakerspace.org.
Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 625-2695.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Pub 500 — Open Mic night
Wednesday
Can Jam food donation drive — 7:30-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St. Donations collected for ECHO Food Shelf.
Friends of the Saint Peter Library author event/annual meeting — 6 p.m., Room 219, St. Peter Community Center, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m., metal sculpture; mankatomakerspace.org.
Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; 835-2910.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 243-3970.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
