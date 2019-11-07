Today

Documentary film “Ohiyesa: The Soul of An Indian” — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, north edge of St. Peter near Highway 169; no admission fee.

Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.

Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.

Choral Invitational Concert — 7:30 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.; $9 general admission; mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.

Music

Buster’s — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Red Rocks — Open mic night

Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m. Organic Cowboys; 9 p.m., karaoke

Friday

Activity: “School’s Out! Fun With Beads” — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Friends of the New Ulm Public Library annual used book sale — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Library basement, 17 North Broadway.

”Frozen 2” Party — 6 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.

”One Bright Star Couples Trivia”— 6-9:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.

Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.

Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.

Music

The Lakes Sports Bar & Grill, Lake Crystal — Pete Klug

Eagle Lake American Legion — Karaoke

Flame Bar and Grill , St. Peter — Rock of Ages

Grand Kabaret — Joyann Parker Blues Trio

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Tri Eight Band

The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Dan Duffy Orchestra

Wow! Zone — JamBoyz

Saturday

St. Peter Craft & Vendor Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter.

Friends of the New Ulm Public Library annual used book sale — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Ulm Library basement, 17 North Broadway.

Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.

”Frozen 2” Party — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library.

Chinese Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; Tingting Zhang, a professor at Martin Luther College, and other members of Mankato’s Chinese community will share in the Mandarin language stories, rhymes, music and poetry.

Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.

Gustavus Chamber Winds, Wind Symphony and Wind Orchestra fall concert — 1:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.

Mankato Area Youth Symphony fall concert — 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium, Sleepy Eye; tickets $10.

Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.

Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.

Open Door Gala — 7 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; tickets at: odhc.org/gala.

Music

Grand Kabaret — EZ Jazz Trio

The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke

Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey & Wine

Wine Cafe — Bee Balm Fields

Sunday

Breakfast With a Cause benefiting Merely Players — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Hog Roast for Heroes — Eagle Lake American Legion; proceeds go to South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon; event includes complimentary luncheon for military.

Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 2 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.

Mankato Area Youth Symphony fall concert — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill: “Pale Yellow” — 2 p.m., Good Counsel Chapel; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.

Music

Mully’s — Karaoke

