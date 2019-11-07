Today
Documentary film “Ohiyesa: The Soul of An Indian” — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, north edge of St. Peter near Highway 169; no admission fee.
Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.
Choral Invitational Concert — 7:30 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.; $9 general admission; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m. Organic Cowboys; 9 p.m., karaoke
Friday
Activity: “School’s Out! Fun With Beads” — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Friends of the New Ulm Public Library annual used book sale — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Ulm Library basement, 17 North Broadway.
”Frozen 2” Party — 6 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.
”One Bright Star Couples Trivia”— 6-9:30 p.m., Loose Moose Conference Center.
Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.
Music
The Lakes Sports Bar & Grill, Lake Crystal — Pete Klug
Eagle Lake American Legion — Karaoke
Flame Bar and Grill , St. Peter — Rock of Ages
Grand Kabaret — Joyann Parker Blues Trio
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Tri Eight Band
The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Dan Duffy Orchestra
Wow! Zone — JamBoyz
Saturday
St. Peter Craft & Vendor Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter.
Friends of the New Ulm Public Library annual used book sale — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Ulm Library basement, 17 North Broadway.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
”Frozen 2” Party — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library.
Chinese Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; Tingting Zhang, a professor at Martin Luther College, and other members of Mankato’s Chinese community will share in the Mandarin language stories, rhymes, music and poetry.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Gustavus Chamber Winds, Wind Symphony and Wind Orchestra fall concert — 1:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Mankato Area Youth Symphony fall concert — 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium, Sleepy Eye; tickets $10.
Mankato East High School production: “Pride and Prejudice” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road; tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students.
Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Open Door Gala — 7 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; tickets at: odhc.org/gala.
Music
Grand Kabaret — EZ Jazz Trio
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey & Wine
Wine Cafe — Bee Balm Fields
Sunday
Breakfast With a Cause benefiting Merely Players — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Hog Roast for Heroes — Eagle Lake American Legion; proceeds go to South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon; event includes complimentary luncheon for military.
Loyola Catholic School production: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 2 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, may be purchased at door or in advance at school office, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Mankato Area Youth Symphony fall concert — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill: “Pale Yellow” — 2 p.m., Good Counsel Chapel; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
