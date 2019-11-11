Today
”Me La Amargates Tú” concert — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; $10 suggested donation.
Prairie Winds Middle School and East High School’s seventh through 12-grade orchestra — 7:30 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Storytime for pre-schoolers — 10:30-11:15 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Dinosaurs program — 4 p.m., Janesville Public Library; ages 4-12.
Festival of Bands — 7:30 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium; featuring Prairie Winds Middle School’s seventh and eighth-grade band and East High School’s symphonic and concert bands.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Pub 500 — Open mic night
Wednesday
Vietnam War program by history presenter Arn Kind — 6 p.m. Elysian Area Library; no admission fee.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Nocturne” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets $10, with discounts for senior citizens.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 625-2781.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
