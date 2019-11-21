Today
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Afternoon Adventures drop-in activity — 4 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for ages 3 and older.
Expresso Patronum — 4-5 p.m., Neutral Groundz, North Mankato; book club for ages 11-18; no registration.
Minnesota State University international poetry recital — 4-6 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Centennial Student Union.
MSU University Jazz Big Bands performance — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts; general admission $9.
Songshare featuring Nate Boutillier — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; $10.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m. Wire and Wine, glass torch; 1700 Third Ave. Mankatomakerspace.org
Laura MacKenzie Celtic music concert — 7 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available an hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose, 119 S. Front St.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 6 p.m. Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Organic Cowboys
Friday
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby — 9 a.m., Waseca Area Senior Center; sponsored by Waseca Public Library.
Family Fun Night Frozen Party — 6:30-8 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Razzle Dazzle Parade — 6:30 p.m., Madelia; visitmadelia.com/RazzleDazzle.html
Planetarium show — 6:30 p.m., Mankato East High School; reservations required, call 387-5671.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available an hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Music
Flame Bar and Grill, St. Peter — 6 p.m. Another Time Around
Grand Kabaret — Rod Scheitel and Carter Quast
Loose Moose Conference Center — Karaoke
MonaLena Kitchen, New Ulm — Pete Klug
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey and Wine
The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. High Strung
WOW! Zone — Hootenanny Annies
Saturday
Frozen 2 Party — 10 a.m., Montgomery Public Library.
Family Storytime in Mandarin — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Dick Kimmel’s Talking Turkey Tunes Concert — 3-4 p.m., Ney Nature Center, Henderson; $10 admission fee for non-members; reserve tickets by calling 357-8580.
Live pro wrestling: MAW Ballroom Brawl — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $12 adult general admission.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available one hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Jason Gray concert/gourmet dinner benefit for Five Sisters Project — 5:30 p.m., United South Central High School, Wells; $60; www.eventbrite.com/e/jason-gray-building-something-beautiful-dinner-and-concert-fundraiser-tickets-79929550437
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Shapiro & Smith Dance Co. Concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets $10, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, children younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more; and $8 for MSU students. 507-389-6661.
Music
Circle Inn — The Murphy Brothers
Grand Kabaret — The Divers
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Steel Wheel, Winnebago — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Watermelon Slush
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause benefit for Options for Women — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Fair Trade Market — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato; no admission fee.
MSU University Concert Wind Ensemble Concert — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts; general admission $9.
Philharmonic Orchestra and Campus Band Fall Concert — 1:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Hilltop Happenings variety show — 4 p.m., Hilltop Hall, Montgomery; donations accepted.
Wind Symphony Concert — 3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; ticket information at: mlc-wels.edu/music.
St. Peter High School production “Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m., St. Peter High School; tickets available an hour before show: $12 adults; $2 students and staff; stpeter.epaytrak.com.
Music
Circle Inn — Joe Tougas
Mully’s — Karaoke
