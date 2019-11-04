Today
PJs and Books drop-in event; Friendsgiving — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for children ages 3-6.
Maker Monday card-making activity — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; no admission fee or registration; however, class size will be limited.
Bjorling Music Festival concert — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Storytime for pre-schoolers — 10:30-11:15 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; Dance Express reader.
Remember When Coffee Club: “Memorable Relatives” — 10 a.m., Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Pub 500 — Open mic night
Wednesday
Nordic Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 625-2781.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
