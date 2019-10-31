Today
Halloween Story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; readers with costumed therapy dogs.
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
Halloween celebration — 5 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Halloween Tacos and Trivia — 6:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St.
“Full Moon Manor” haunted house kids tours — 3:30-5 p.m., 21 S. Minnesota St., New Ulm; , adult level tours, 5:30-9 p.m.; For more information, go to: newulmnightmares.com.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — (6-8 p.m.) Chris Bertrand; 10 p.m. DJ
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — Halloween Karaoke
Friday
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s open house — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
First Fridays Speaker/former executive director for Nobel Peace Prize Forum Dr. Maureen Reed: “Women Who Rock... the Boat” — Noon, First Presbyterian Church, downtown Mankato; no admission fee. Reed is a physician with a career that’s include non-profit leadership, university governance and politics.
Music Performance Series: Caravan du Nord — 3-9:45 p.m., Minnesota State University, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts; no admission fee. Workshops all day and three evening performances in Halling Recital Hall: 7-7:30 p.m. Katy Vernon; 7:45-8:30 p.m. Maria and The Coins ; 8:45-9:45 p.m. Reina del Cid
”A Night of Maverick Magic” — 8 p.m., Bresnan Arena, in Minnesota State University’s Taylor Center; free event featuring magician/illusionist, aerialist, hoop artists.
Art of Meditation event — 5-8:20 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Dobson Opus 10 organ anniversary recital — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College.
Author Chad Lewis’ “Paranormal Minnesota” presentation — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Flame Bar and Grill , St. Peter — 6-9 p.m. JamBoyz
Grand Kabaret — Everett Smithson Band/Halloween Party
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
The Windmill, Mapleton — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. Nicc Pepper; 8:30 p.m. DJ Jamison
Wow! Zone — Rock of Ages
Saturday
Holiday Fare annual arts, crafts and bake sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Sponsor: Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s open house — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
Dobson Opus 10 organ anniversary marathon recital — 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran College; 3 p.m. hymn festival.
Lutefisk/meatball dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Scandia Lutheran Church, Norseland; adult tickets $18; children’s tickets (ages 6-12) $7.
Art of Meditation event — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Minnesota Valley Chorus Sweet Adeline’s “Dis-’Chord’ Under the Big Top” — 3 p.m., Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 W. Howard Drive. Tickets $12 advance, $15 at door.
Book signing for author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders” Patrick Shannon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brown County History Museum, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
MSU Performance Series: Davina and the Vagabonds — 7:30 p.m., Hooligan’s Neighborhood Pub; $12 in advance, $15 at door; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony fall concert — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee.
Music
Circle Inn — Another Time Around
Grand Kabaret — Ace in the Hole
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Rapid Rick’s, Nicollet — DJ, All Mixed Up
Wine Cafe — Jerome Beckley
Sunday
150th anniversary events — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
Breakfast With a Cause benefiting Lake Crystal Rec Center — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Art of Meditation event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
