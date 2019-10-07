Today
Reception for traveling exhibit about 19th Amendment — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., first floor of Memorial Library, Minnesota State University; ”A Century of Civic Engagement” focuses on 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Early Childhood and Family Education/Eagles Preschool program: “Community Conversation About What Kids Need to Succeed” — 6 p.m., New Ulm Middle School; no admission fee.
PJs and Books — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave; scarecrow-themed drop-in activity for ages 3-6.
Auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 5:30-7:30 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; roles available for six males an six females; ages 14 and older, acting experience not required; for more information, call 359-9990.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; for information, including cost, call 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169.
Romp and Rhyme story time — 9:30 a.m., Janesville Public Library.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
MSU Jazz Bands concert — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 general admission; call 389-5549 for seating availability.
Poker — 7 p.m., Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; 625-2695.
Pub 500 — Open mic night
Wednesday
Baby Lapsit story time — 11 a.m., Waseca Public Library; 835-2910.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 243-3970.
Auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 5:30-7:30 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; roles available for six males an six females; ages 14 and older, acting experience not required; for more information, call 359-9990.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002; or call 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to 388-4355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.