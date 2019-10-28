Today
Halloween PJs and Books drop-in event — 6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; not too spooky stories and activities for children ages 3-6; costumes encouraged.
Minnesota State University fall choral concert — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall; general admission tickets $9; to reserve tickets, go to: mnsu.edu/musictickets
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169.
”Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains” book release program — 3 p.m., Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union, Rom 245.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Sticker Storytime for pre-schoolers — 10:30-11:15 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Romp and Rhyme story time — 9:30 a.m., Janesville Public Library.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169.
Book discussion of Alex Michaelides’ “The Silent Patient” — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; copies available at check-out desk.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge.
Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.
Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Pub 500 — Open mic night
Wednesday
Baby Play Date drop-in event — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; for infants up to age 2 accompanied by adults.
Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 625-2781.
”Halloween Party With the Halbrooks “ — 5:30 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; magic show, comedy, books.
Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.
Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002; or call 344-6356 or (800) 657-4662, Ext. 356. Email may be sent to: currents@ mankatofreepress.com or FAX to 388-4355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.