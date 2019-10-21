Today

Fare For All discounted food distribution — 3:30-5:30 p.m., New Creation World Outreach Church, Highway 169 North.

Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.

Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.

Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave., no cover charge; 388-1441.

Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169.

Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; no cover charge.

Knitting Collective meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library.

Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Indie band Bad Bad Hats — 7:30 p.m., Elias Halling Recital Hall, Minnesota State University; $15 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Pub 500 — Open mic night

Wednesday

Pfeffer — Noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St., Mankato; 625-2781.

Open Pottery Lab — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; 3875501.

Trivia with Stunt Monkey — 9 p.m., Bradley’s on Stadium; 625-9264.

The Square Deal — Karaoke

Mully’s — Karaoke

Patrick’s, St. Peter — Karaoke

