Today
Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series — 10 a.m. writing workshop with Nadine B. Andreas visiting writer Hisham Matar, Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m. craft talk by Matar, Ostrander Auditorium, MSU; 7:30 p.m. reading by Matar and Hannah Schultz, Wisdom House, 222 E. Walnut St.; gt.mnsu.edu/upcoming-events/hishammatar.
Story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader: Josh Milow.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Teen Book Club: Expresso Patronum — 4-5 p.m., Neutral Groundz, North Mankato; no registration.
Makerspace class: “Halloween Costume Tips” — 6 p.m. 1700 Third Ave.; to register and for full list of classes, go to: Mankatomakerspace.org.
Presentation by Minnesota author Brian Freeman — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex.
“Tell Me A Story: Letting Go” — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; general admission $10.
Book discussion of “Getting to Ellie” — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 937 Charles Ave.
Tacos and Trivia — 7:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St.; note change in time.
Bob Dylan and His Band concert — 8 p.m., Mankato Civic Center.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — Betty
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Bob Dylan Tribute; 9 p.m., karaoke
Friday
Good Thunder Reading Series Presents “Visiting Bob: An Anthology of Poems Inspired by the Songs and Life of Bob Dylan” — 1:30 p.m., 102 Armstrong Hall, MSU.
Pocahontas members’ 12th annual bake sale — 1-7 p.m., Red Men’s Club, 412 South Third St., St. Peter.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s 33rd annual Ghosts from the Past — 6-8 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St., Mankato; ticket prices: $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/youths 5-17; to make reservations, call 345-5566 or email Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.
Northern Frights — 7 p.m., Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, Garden City; northernfrightsmn.com.
“Full Moon Manor” haunted house tour — 7-10 p.m., 21 S. Minnesota St., New Ulm; adult admission fee $10; {span}For more information, go to: {/span}newulmnightmares.com{span}.{/span}
Mill Pond Haunted Hayrides — 7 p.m., 300 S. Front St.; $10 admission fee for ages 14 and older and $5 for ages 13 and younger;
www.facebook.com/MillPondHauntedHayride.
Sinister Forest — 6:30-10 p.m. Maplewood Park, Waseca; $10; not recommended for children: lostinthedarkwaseca.simdif.com.
Music
Loose Moose & Conference Center — (5-8 p.m.) Dan Duffy Orchestra Live; 9 p.m., Karaoke
The Grand Kabaret — Pushing Chain
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
Nakato — Jaw Knee Vee and Volk
Lost Sanity Brewing, Madelia — Mark Braun
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) High Strung
Saturday
Halloween Fun Run and Walk — 9:30 a.m. to noon, St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave., St. Peter; www.stpeterchamber.com/event/halloween-fun-run.
Stand Down for Veterans — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; kid-friendly event; free services available to military veterans.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day disposal site — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt — 10 a.m. to noon, Brown County Historical Society, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm; no admission fee charged during event; BCHS’ vintage Popcorn Wagon open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chinese story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; reader will use Mandarin language.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s 33rd annual Ghosts from the Past — 6-8 p.m., BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St., Mankato; ticket prices: $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/youths 5-17; to make reservations, call 345-5566 or email Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
Pocahontas members’ 12th annual bake sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Red Men’s Club, 412 South Third St., St. Peter.
Makerspace Halloween Party — 4-10 p.m.; 1700 Third Ave.; register at: Mankatomakerspace.org.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
MSU Performance Series: Erik Koskinen and City Mouse — 7:30 p.m., Hooligan’s Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 at door; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
”Rocky Horror Picture and Bat Out of Hell” sing-a-long — 8 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
“Full Moon Manor” haunted house tour — 7-10 p.m., 21 S. Minnesota St., New Ulm; adult admission fee $10; {span}For more information, go to: {/span}newulmnightmares.com{span}.{/span}
Sinister Forest — 6:30-10 p.m. Maplewood Park, Waseca; $10; not recommended for children: lostinthedarkwaseca.simdif.com.
Northern Frights — 7 p.m., Blue Earth County Fairgrounds, Garden City; northernfrightsmn.com.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
The Grand Kabaret — Andrea Lyn and Justin Gehrke
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey and Wine
Wine Cafe — Minnesota Barking Ducks
Sunday
North Mankato Fire Department’s Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed — 8 a.m. to noon, Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
Breakfast With a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for MS Society
Mankato Bridal Show — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mankato Civic Center; www.mankatobridalshow.com
Music
Lamplighter, New Ulm — (4-7 p.m.) Another Time Around
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — (4-7 p.m.) Pengra and Arsenault
