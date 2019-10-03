Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Baby Play Date — 10 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for ages 2 and younger children accompanied by adults; no registration required.
BENCHS story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Lunch and a Bite of History program: “Schell’s Brewery and the Prohibition Era” — Noon, Brown County Museum Annex, New Ulm.
Tour of Manufacturing — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; self-guided tours at various locations; look for yellow signs with tour logo or go to: www.tourofmanufacturingmn.com/find-an-event.
Courageous Conversations — 6:30 p.m., Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Makerspace class — 6 p.m., Introduction to Woodworking, 1700 Third Ave.; Mankatomakerspace.org.
”War of the Worlds” American Experience documentary — 7 p.m., Treaty Site History Center, St. Peter; free admission.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Nakato — Hooten Hallers
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — (6 p.m.) Brandon Ibus
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Organic Cowboys; (9 p.m.) Karaoke
Friday
First Friday presentation by Al Batt: “All God’s Creatures” — Noon, First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
Hip-Hop artist Kyle concert — 7:30 p.m., Meyers Field House, Minnesota State University; mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events/Homcoming-Concert-2019.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 for show only.
Oktoberfest — New Ulm; www.newulm.com.
Alan Munde Trio concert — 7:30 p.m., State State Theater, New Ulm; tickets: $15 at the door; $10 advance, go to: tinyurl.com/y4memk3g.
Music
Busters — Near-vana
Grand Kabaret , New Ulm — Strangebyrds
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — (happy hour) Joe Tougas; (9 p.m.) Karaoke
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Mark Braun/Kaleb Braun Schulz
Wow! Zone — High Strung
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
MSU Homecoming — 9-11 a.m. president’s pancake breakfast; noon parade; 2 p.m. football game. mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming.
Harvest Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Southwest Minnesota Book and Art Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Henderson Event Center; southmnbookfest.com.
Tour of Manufacturing — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; self-guided tours at various businesses; look for yellow signs with tour logo or go to:
www.tourofmanufacturingmn.com/find-an-event.
24th annual National Solar Tour — various times depending on the house: nationalsolartour.org/map .
Party on the Prairie fall festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; facebook.com/NMPartyonthePrairie.
Deep Valley Book Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon; no admission fee; deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.;
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota program; “Migrants in Our Midst” — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 170 Good Counsel Drive; $15 admission fee includes lunch.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Volunteer Day/family-friendly activities — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, rural Fairfax.
Stompfest — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morgan Creek Vineyard, rural Cambria.
Oktoberfest — New Ulm; www.newulm.com.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert: “Celebrate Mankato: Past and Present” — 7:30 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; ticket information at: mankatosymphony.org.
Bothy Folk Club presents: Ann and Charley Heymann — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Arts Center, 523 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted. For more information, call 217-0408.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 for show only.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Machinery Hill
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon — Karaoke
Sunday
Ninth annual Mankato River Ramble —bikeriverramble.org.
Breakfast With a Cause fundraiser for Women Executives in Business — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Fire Prevention open house — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Station #2 (1825 W. Howard Drive, North Mankato.
Pancake breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to noon, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Sherman and Grant Street, North Mankato. Served by the North Mankato Knights of Columbus.
”Preparing for Winter” program: — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; program fee included in admission fee.
Fifth annual Tutu Run — 11 a.m., Dance Express, Mankato.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Disney’s Newsies” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Early Center for the Performing Arts; $22 with discounted prices for audience members age 15 and younger/65 and older; tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com. $45 for meal/show; $17 show only.
Shinedown concert with guests Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, and Savage After Midnight — 6:15 p.m., Mankato Civic Center. $59.50 general admission floor.
https://www.mankatociviccenter.com/events-and-tickets
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — (4-7 p.m.) The Provisional
