Today
Mankato West girls soccer program’s Kickin’ Cancer awareness event game — 5 p.m., Caswell North Soccer Complex, 1875 Carlson Drive, North Mankato.
Connections Crawl: Fundraiser for year-round shelter — 4:30 p.m., starts at Hubbard Building, 424 N. Riverfront Drive; tickets may be purchased at event or online at: connectionsmankato.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St., Mankato.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.
Cruisin on Pine & 99 car/bike roll in — 5 p.m., Nicollet.
Deep Valley Quilters Guild meeting — 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court, Mankato.
Minneapolis singer/songwriter Lena Elizabeth performance — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University, Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., ticket information at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/music/performances-tickets.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Dave Pengra and Friends
WOW Zone — Rain Kings
Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — The Frye
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Friday
Theatre Physics — 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Yylvisaker Fine Arts Center; for ticket information, go to: blc.edu/arts/theatre/theatre-physics.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 651 Jazz
MonaLena, New Ulm — Jason Helder and Eli Hoehn
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Hootenany Annie
Circle Inn — Another Time Around
Saturday
Old Town Art Fair — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 329 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, near intersection of Mulberry and Highway 169, St. Peter.
Dig It! — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., near intersection of Blue Earth County roads 12 and 17 east of Mankato; fundraiser for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Third annual Multi Cultural Fiesta — 4 p.m., downtown St. James.
Theatre Physics — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Yylvisaker Fine Arts Center; for ticket information, go to: blc.edu/arts/theatre/theatre-physics.
Mankato Sons of Norway — 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mankato.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Jonah Backus and The Conquerors.
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Eli Hoehn and Jason Helder
Sunday
Breakfast With A Cause benefit for St. Peter Youth Wrestling Club — 8 a.m. to noon, WOW Zone, Mankato.
St. Peter Car Show and Swap Meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per person, $15 per show car (includes driver and one passenger).
Theatre Physics — 2 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Yylvisaker Fine Arts Center; for ticket information, go to: blc.edu/arts/theatre/theatre-physics.
Fall Festival — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immaculate Conception of Marysburg Catholic Church, Madison Lake; for full schedule, go to: maryschurches.com/immaculate-conception-marysburg.
Program: “Snakes of the Minnesota River Valley” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; admission fee includes program.
160th anniversary celebration/harvest picnic — 12:30 p.m., Ottawa Historic Stone Church; potluck picnic, 1 p.m., Bur Oak Park, Ottawa.
Deutscher Sprach Klub — 1-3 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, New Ulm; German culture event.
Summit Avenue Music Series opening concert — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm.
World Music group Greg Herriges and Stella Roma concert — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, MSU’s Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; ticket information at: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/music/performances-tickets.
Music
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Jason Helder and Eli Hoehn
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, P.O. Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002, or 344-6356 or (800) 6574662, Ext. 356.
