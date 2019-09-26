Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 North Riverfront Drive.
Good Thunder Reading Series schedule — 10 a.m. Ada Limòn workshop, Emy Frenz Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m. talk on craft, Ostrander Auditorium, MSU Student Union; 7:30 p.m. Ada Limòn reading, MSU Student Union Room 245.
ZONTA Club fashion show for Life-Work Planning Center and Good Counsel Learning Center — 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites; zontamankato.org.
”Transgender 101” presentation by advocate/author Ellie Krug — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universal Fellowship of Mankato, 937 Charles Ave.
Espresso Patronum: Monthly book club for teens — 4-5 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; ages 11-18, no registration.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library; ages 3-5, 835-2910.
Makerspace classes — 6 p.m. “Into to Wood Shop Intro” and “Wire and Wine”; 7 p.m. Ceramics Date Night, 1700 Third Ave.; Mankatomakerspace.org.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St.; 345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St.; 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Red Rocks — Open mic night
Wine Cafe — Karaoke
Friday
Jigsaw Puzzle Derby — 9 a.m., Waseca Public Library; for more information, call 835-2910.
Oktoberfest — 4 p.m., downtown St. Peter; stpeterchamber.com/event/oktoberfest.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Music
The Loose Moose & Conference Center — Karaoke
Oleander — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz; The Swamp Kings
Wow! Zone — Rock of Ages
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St., Mankato
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m.-noon, parking lot near Mulberry St. and Highway 169.
Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm; live music, children’s activities, no admission fee to museum.
Oktoberfest — 1 p.m., downtown St. Peter; stpeterchamber.com/event/oktoberfest.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
Harvest Fest — 4:30-7:30 p.m., waterfalls side of Minneopa State Park.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours, mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 7:30 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Music
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Mankato Eagles Club — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Goal Area 51
Sunday
Breakfast With a Cause fundraiser for Betsy Tacy Society — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Wedding Show — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N Franklin S.
Harkin Store program: “Sheep, Wool and Quilts” — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 County Road 21, New Ulm, free with admission, 507934-2160.
One Bright Star memorial service for children — 1-3 p.m., Erlandson Park, 101 N. Belmont Drive.
Mankato Playhouse production: “Jesus Christ Superstar” — 2 p.m., 12 Civic Center Plaza; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
