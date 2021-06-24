Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Chemistry Set.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Russell Alan
The Lucky Lure — Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben Scruggs
Friday
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
2 Wheels 2 Heal International motorcycle run — 9 a.m., Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 1200 N River Drive; $20 per bike and additional $10 registration fee for passenger.
Family event: Let’s Pollinate North Mankato — 9 a.m. to noon, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Popcorn Wagon open for season — 10 a.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Family Fun Day/benefit for Alzheimer’s Association — 1-4 p.m., Autumn Grace 118 Raven Court.
Patriotic celebration — 5:30 p.m., near veterans memorial at North Shore Park, Madison Lake.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
Mankato Area Meets and Cruises car show-cruise — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1421 Premier Drive; benefit for ECHO Food Shelf and BENCHS.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Monday
North Mankato Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.