Today
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Concord Singers’ Carols for a Cause — 7 p.m., Schell’s Brewery Bier Halle; fundraiser for local emergency shelter for women and their children.
Mankato Ballet Company: “The Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre; tickets: adults, $25; children $15; www.MankatoBallet.org.
Model railroad holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
Mankato Deep Valley Quilting meeting — 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court. Holiday program with “white elephant” exchange.
Friday
Second annual Holiday Lights — 6-9 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca; wasecachamber.com/events.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Live Nativity scenes — 5-8 p.m., near the intersection of Fourth Street and N.E. Fourth Avenue, Waseca.
Live Nativity pageant — 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Springfield; no admission fee.
Mankato Ballet Company: “The Nutcracker” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre; tickets: adults, $25; children $15; www.MankatoBallet.org.
Student production: “Fuzzy Lines” — 7 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College’s Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; general public, $5; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz
The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Andrea Lynn
Saturday
Mankato Ballet Company: “The Nutcracker” — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre; tickets: adults, $25; children $15; www.MankatoBallet.org.
Betsy-Tacy Society’s Victorian Christmas — 1–4 p.m., at Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 Center St., and 333 Center St; no admission fee.
Christmas at Cambria — 1-5 p.m., 31496 Cambria Ave., Le Sueur; no admission fee.
Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Model railroad holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
Mini-musical: “Ebenezer Duke” — 4:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; no admission fee.
Student production: “Fuzzy Lines” — 4:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College’s Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; $5; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Second annual Holiday Lights — 6-9 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca; wasecachamber.com/events.
Eighth annual Great Mankato Toy Drive for CADA — all day, NaKato Bar and Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.; music 7-11 p.m. by The Fourth Street Strummers, Bee Balm Fields, David Huckfelt and The Unarmed Forces.
Live Nativity scenes — 5-8 p.m., near the intersection of Fourth Street and N.E. Fourth Avenue, Waseca.
Live Nativity pageant — 7 p.m., Riverside Park, Springfield; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Christmas breakfast/cookie sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Church of the Nativity, 200 Main St., Cleveland; meal tickets $10 for adult, $5 for ages 6-12.
Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, First Congregational UCC Mankato, 150 Stadium Road.
Mankato Ballet Company: “The Nutcracker” — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre; tickets: adults, $25; children $15; www.MankatoBallet.org.
Christmas at the Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Student production: “Fuzzy Lines” — 2 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College’s Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; $5; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College campus; general admission tickets: $20, mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
Concert by classical guitarist Jeremy Hiniker — 3 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; $10, thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
