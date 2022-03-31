Today
Screening and discussion of film “Stories I Didn’t Know” — 7 p.m., The Grand, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; no admission fee.
Friday
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10. blc.edu/box-office.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Stacy K, Dave Mehling and Taylor James Donsky
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Ace In the Whole
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., High Strung
WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Spoon Cherries
Saturday
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Open poetry reading — 5-7 p.m., Sidetracked Salons, 420 Park Lane. Participants should bring a poem they’ve written or read.
Celebrate Me Week gala — 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato Event Center; $50; gala.campcmw.com.
Saints Booster Bash athletics fundraiser — 6:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10. blc.edu/box-office.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jamboyz
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Garrett Steinberg and Neon: Elton John Tribute show
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
What’s Up Lounge — 7:30 p.m., Angry Waters release party
Sunday
Choir of Christ Chapel/Lucia Singers spring choral concert — 2 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” — 2 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10. blc.edu/box-office.
Annual pancake-sausage supper — 4-7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Good Thunder; free-will donation.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Tai Verdes concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Bresnan Arena in Taylor Center. Public tickets $25; www.mnsuevents.com.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
