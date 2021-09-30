Oktoberfest logo

Today

Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display opens — 1 p.m., near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.

Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Nate Boots and the High Horses.

Friday

Cost of Freedom tribute ceremony/flyover by vintage aircraft — 1 p.m., near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.

New Ulm’s 39th Oktoberfest — 5 p.m., Best Western and Green Mill; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.

MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.

Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department presents: “Returning Color to Our World” — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Concert Hall; no admission fee.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Mal Murphy and Nate Boots

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Deep Valley Book Festival — 9:30 a.m., Loose Moose Conference Center, 229 S. Front St.; www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.

Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display — throughout the day, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.

German-American Parade — 11 a.m., downtown New Ulm; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.

Mankato Symphony’s Free Family Fun series: America’s Soundtrack — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.

American Legion Post 37's inaugural classic car show — 2-5 p.m., 229 W. Nassau St., St Peter; open to public.

MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.

FritzFest — Noon to 11:45 p.m., Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota; $20; fundraiser for 9-year-old Fritz Urban.

Party on the Prairie fall festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.

Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 5-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, Waterville; free-will offering; curbside pickup only.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., U-City DJ

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., JamBoy

Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Sunday

Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display concludes — noon, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.

North Mankato Fire Department open house — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission, $10 for students and ages 13-17, to order on line, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

MSU Department of Music performance series: Ted Clouser and A Love Electric — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; www.mnsu.edu/music.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

