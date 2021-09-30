Today
Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display opens — 1 p.m., near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.
Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Nate Boots and the High Horses.
Friday
Cost of Freedom tribute ceremony/flyover by vintage aircraft — 1 p.m., near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
New Ulm’s 39th Oktoberfest — 5 p.m., Best Western and Green Mill; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.
MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.
Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department presents: “Returning Color to Our World” — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Concert Hall; no admission fee.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Mal Murphy and Nate Boots
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Deep Valley Book Festival — 9:30 a.m., Loose Moose Conference Center, 229 S. Front St.; www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display — throughout the day, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
German-American Parade — 11 a.m., downtown New Ulm; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.
Mankato Symphony’s Free Family Fun series: America’s Soundtrack — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
American Legion Post 37's inaugural classic car show — 2-5 p.m., 229 W. Nassau St., St Peter; open to public.
MSU Homecoming schedule — mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/schedule-of-events.
FritzFest — Noon to 11:45 p.m., Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Kasota; $20; fundraiser for 9-year-old Fritz Urban.
Party on the Prairie fall festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 5-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, Waterville; free-will offering; curbside pickup only.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., U-City DJ
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., JamBoy
Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial display concludes — noon, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial on east edge of Rasmussen Woods.
North Mankato Fire Department open house — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission, $10 for students and ages 13-17, to order on line, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
MSU Department of Music performance series: Ted Clouser and A Love Electric — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; www.mnsu.edu/music.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
