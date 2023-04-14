Friday
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
MSU Jazz Fest ’23 featuring saxophonist Eric Marienthal — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; $9 general admission.
Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy
American Legion, North Mankato — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.
Mankato Art Crawl — Noon to 4 p.m., various Mankato locations; m.facebook.com/events/724088825783733.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice shows — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel
Sleepy Eye Brewery — 7 p.m., "Tribute to the Music of John Prine and Bob Dylan” by Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub meeting — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building, New Ulm; open to all interested in German language, culture; guest speaker: bicyclist Hannah Elfshoff.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 2 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill: "Inspired Art" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
Monday
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Michele’s Quilt Shop, 230 S. Main St., Blue Earth. Open to all interested in quilting.
Tuesday
Presentation by Minneapolis author Gretchen Anthony — 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Public Library; no admission fee.
Good Morning Bedlam concert — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $10; www.mnsu.edu/music/events.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Words & Wine: A Reading Series for National Poetry Month — 7 p.m., Wine Café, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; poets slated: Candace Black, Marlin Jenkins, Michael Torres and Claire Wahmanholm.
Student production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.