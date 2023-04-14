Good Morning Bedlam (web only)

Minneapolis band Good Morning Bedlam plays Tuesday evening at Minnesota State University.

 File photo

Friday

Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.

Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.

MSU Jazz Fest ’23 featuring saxophonist Eric Marienthal — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; $9 general admission.

Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy

American Legion, North Mankato — 7 p.m., JamBoyz

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

Saturday

Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.

Mankato Art Crawl — Noon to 4 p.m., various Mankato locations; m.facebook.com/events/724088825783733.

Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice shows — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.

Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel

Sleepy Eye Brewery — 7 p.m., "Tribute to the Music of John Prine and Bob Dylan” by Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs

Sunday

Deutscher Sprachklub meeting — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building, New Ulm; open to all interested in German language, culture; guest speaker: bicyclist Hannah Elfshoff.

Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.

Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: "that single fleeting moment" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Student production: "The Game of Love and Chance" — 2 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill: "Inspired Art" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.

Monday

Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Michele’s Quilt Shop, 230 S. Main St., Blue Earth. Open to all interested in quilting.

Tuesday

Presentation by Minneapolis author Gretchen Anthony — 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Public Library; no admission fee.

Good Morning Bedlam concert — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $10; www.mnsu.edu/music/events.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Words & Wine: A Reading Series for National Poetry Month — 7 p.m., Wine Café, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; poets slated: Candace Black, Marlin Jenkins, Michael Torres and Claire Wahmanholm.

Student production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video