Thursday
Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series — Guest Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ schedule: 10-11 a.m., workshop at Hubbard Building, Room 201, 424 N. Riverfront Drive; 3 p.m., talk on craft, Centennial Student Union; 7:30 p.m. — reading, Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5.
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Mankato Deep Valley Quilters meeting — 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court; speaker: Joanie Holton, quilt designer and pattern writer.
Dinner theater: “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45; call 625-7553 or go to: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Presentation by regenerative farming pioneer Carmen Fernholz — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union; no admission fee.
Friday
Nordic Exposure/fundraiser for Circle The Earth Recreation Organization (CERO) — 7-9:30 p.m., The Hub in Old Town; $40; facebook.com/cero-mankato.
Dinner theater: “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45; call 625-7553 or go to: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “Once Upon A Mattress” — 7:30 p.m., Sig Lee Theatre of the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Building; $15; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Steely Ann
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., singer-songwriter Elsa Lee
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., In A Bind
Saturday
Penguin Plunge fundraiser for Mankato Family YMCA Summer Camp program — 11 a.m., Lake Washington, near Westwood Marina.
Author Event: Allen Eskens — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 11 a.m., Winter Walk; Noon, Poker Walk (11 a.m. registration); 2-4 p.m., sledding and soccer, South Elementary School; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Mankato Sons of Norway Norwegian Bingo meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Guests welcome; for more information, call 388-7139.
Free Second Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center; no admission fee.
Candlelight hike — 5-8 p.m., Minneopa State Park, rural Mankato; trail starts at group camping site; for more information, call 386-3910 or go to: mndnr.gov/minneopa.
Dinner theater: “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” — 6 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45; call 625-7553 or go to: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Gustavus Choir — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
The Ericksons concert — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; $20; artscentersp.org.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “Once Upon A Mattress” — 7:30 p.m., Sig Lee Theatre of the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Building; $15; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., acoustic guitarist Tyler Herwig
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Loose Gravel
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Precious Metals Records Showcase
Sunday
North Mankato Knights of Columbus Council 5551 annual Pro Life Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Holy Rosary Catholic Church lower social hall, corner of Grant and Sherman streets.
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Peter American Legion Post 37; fundraiser for Lions Clubs’ Friends of Learning Back to School Project; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Self-guided tours — 2-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; no admission fee or registration requirement.
