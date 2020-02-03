Today
Upward Bound Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Minnesota State University, Centennial Student Union North Ballroom.
Documentary: "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age" — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road.
Dare to Self Care for Teens — 5 p.m., New Richland Public Library; for ages 13-18.
Level Up: Electronic Music — 5 p.m., Waseca Public Library; for ages 7-12.
Maker Monday Story Quilts session — 5:30-7 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; 100 E. Main St.
MSU Performance Series: Cold/Zivanovic Duo — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Pfeffer — 1 p.m., Mapleton Community Center; 524-3707.
Duplicate Bridge — 2:15 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Mully’s, 1030 Madison Ave.; 388-1441.
Texas Hold’Em Poker — 7-10 p.m., Pub 500; 625-6500.
The Square Deal — Karaoke
Tuesday
Family Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; readers: Key City Kennel Club members, who will bring their dogs to activity.
Remember When Coffee Club — 10 a.m., Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.; informal gathering, no admission fee. Topic: "Running Away From Home."
Puzzles and Chocolate — 5-7 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; for ages 13 and older.
Open Mic Night — 9 p.m., Pub 500
Wednesday
Duplicate Bridge — 6:30 p.m., VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Pfeffer games — Noon, WOW!Zone, Mankato; call 420-0740 for more information.
Pottery studio open — 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; to purchase punch card for for more information, call 387-5501.
Candy Trivia Contest — 6 p.m., Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House, Waseca; sponsor: Waseca Public Library.
