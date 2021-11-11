Today
Good Thunder Reading Series events featuring Su Hwang and Robyn Katona — 10 a.m. workshop, Emy Frentz Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m., “Talk on Craft”; Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union, Room 245; readings, 7:30 p.m. in Centennial Student Union, Room 245.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Loyola Catholic School musical “Matilda Jr.” — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 388-0600.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s fall theater production: “The Misanthrope” — 8 p.m., in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; tickets at: www.gustavustickets.com or call 933-7590.
Friday
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Fall Into Reading series — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; Michael Kleber-Diggs will read from his new novel “Worldly Things.”
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Loyola Catholic School musical “Matilda Jr.” — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 388-0600.
Theater adaptation of: “The Snow Queen” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $10, ticket reservations, go to: blc.edu/box-office or call 344-7365.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s fall theater production: “The Misanthrope” — 8 p.m., in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; tickets at: www.gustavustickets.com or call 933-7590.
Music
Wine Cafe — Bullypulpit Bluegrass (canceled)
Saturday
Vendor fair — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary Unit, 229 W. Nassau St.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Reading Festival — 9 a.m. to noon, Mankato Family YMCA Blue Gym; no admission fee; Capstone-sponsored event is geared for youth.
STRIDE 5K Challenge fundraiser — 10 a.m., Sibley Park; mankatoymca.org/stride-5k.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Mankato Farmers’ Market winter market — 10 a.m. to noon, Drummers Garden Center and Floral, 281 St Andrews Drive.
Kirstin Cronn-Mills reading from young-adult novel “Wreck” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 W. Main St.; no admission fee.
Donut Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk for United Way — 2 p.m., Myers Field House grounds, MSU; $30 entry fee for non-students.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Partners for Housing’s second annual Sips 4 Shelter fundraiser — 1-5 p.m., Circle Inn, North Mankato; beer, wine and spirits sampling, live music, food truck, silent auction, beer and wine walls; tickets $75 and $35 for designated drivers.
MSU Department of Music Performance Series: The Jimmys — 7 p.m., Hooligan’s, 1400 East Madison Ave; $12 advance/$15 at door; order tickets at: www.mnsu.edu/music or call 389-5549
Loyola Catholic School musical “Matilda Jr.” — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 388-0600.
Theater adaptation of: “The Snow Queen” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $10, ticket reservations, go to: blc.edu/box-office or call 344-7365.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s fall theater production: “The Misanthrope” — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; tickets at: www.gustavustickets.com or call 933-7590.
Sunday
Mankato Area International Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Centennial Student Union, MSU.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Theater adaptation of: “The Snow Queen” — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $10, ticket reservations, go to: blc.edu/box-office or call 344-7365.
Loyola Catholic School musical “Matilda Jr.” — 2 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater: 110 N. Fifth St.; tickets $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call 388-0600.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
MSU Music Department Performance Series: Charlie Parr — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $15; order tickets at: www.mnsu.edu/music or call 389-5549.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s fall theater production: “The Misanthrope” — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; tickets at: www.gustavustickets.com or call 933-7590.
Monday
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School choir room, use Door V to enter building.
Tuesday
Mankato Paddling and Outings Club program — 7 p.m., Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church fireside room, North Mankato; no admission fee. Speaker Barb Maher: “Arctic Adventure on Baffin Island.”
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
