Thursday
Good Thunder Reading Series visiting author Victoria Chang’s schedule — 10 a.m., workshop, Memorial Library, Minnesota State University; 3:50 p.m., “Talk on Craft,” Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union, Room 245; 7:30 p.m., reading by Chang, CSU Room 245; no admission fee.
Music in the Park — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; band: Bee Balm Fields; no admission fee.
Trivia games — 6 p.m., Loose Moose.
Friday
51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.
Theatre Physics 30 — 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Los Rebeldes
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Sean Benz
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Human Library — noon to 4 p.m., New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway S; activity uses library analogy of “lending” people rather than books; no admission fee.
51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.
Nile Christian Hope Development eyeglass collection, school benefit — 1-8 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, 150 Jaycee Court; Sudanese food samples for donors.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
”And the Band Played On” book presentation by Bryce Stenzel — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.
Bend in the River Fall Festival gates open — 3 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, 191 Stadium Road; general admission: $48; bendoftheriverfestival.com.
Theatre Physics 30 — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.
MSU Department of Performing Arts presents: Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers with Bad Liquor Management — 7 p.m., Hooligans; tickets $15 in advance; $20 day of show; hss.mnsu.edu/music-events; 389-5549.
Music
Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Southern Minnesota Auto Restorers Club car show and swap meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter: admission: $5 for ages 12 and older.
Community space opening party — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 107 W. Nassau St., St. Peter; live music, flamenco dancing demonstrations, crafts, garden harvest swap.
51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.
Theatre Physics 30 — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
GooGoo Dolls concert — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre; $125, $95, $75, $55, $45; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Tuesday
55+ Expo” Love Your Age” — 1-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
MSU production: “The Temperamentals” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre studio theater; $10; mnsueventtickets.universitytickets.com.
