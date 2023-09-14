Victoria Chang

Good Thunder Reading Series visiting author Victoria Chang has several activities slated at Minnesota State University.

Thursday

Good Thunder Reading Series visiting author Victoria Chang’s schedule — 10 a.m., workshop, Memorial Library, Minnesota State University; 3:50 p.m., “Talk on Craft,” Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union, Room 245; 7:30 p.m., reading by Chang, CSU Room 245; no admission fee.

Music in the Park — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; band: Bee Balm Fields; no admission fee.

Trivia games — 6 p.m., Loose Moose.

Friday

51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.

Theatre Physics 30 — 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Los Rebeldes

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Sean Benz

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Human Library — noon to 4 p.m., New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway S; activity uses library analogy of “lending” people rather than books; no admission fee.

51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.

Nile Christian Hope Development eyeglass collection, school benefit — 1-8 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, 150 Jaycee Court; Sudanese food samples for donors.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.

”And the Band Played On” book presentation by Bryce Stenzel — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.

Bend in the River Fall Festival gates open — 3 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, 191 Stadium Road; general admission: $48; bendoftheriverfestival.com.

Theatre Physics 30 — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.

MSU Department of Performing Arts presents: Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers with Bad Liquor Management — 7 p.m., Hooligans; tickets $15 in advance; $20 day of show; hss.mnsu.edu/music-events; 389-5549.

Music

Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Sunday

Southern Minnesota Auto Restorers Club car show and swap meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter: admission: $5 for ages 12 and older.

Community space opening party — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 107 W. Nassau St., St. Peter; live music, flamenco dancing demonstrations, crafts, garden harvest swap.

51st annual traditional Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce; weekend admission buttons: $7, free for ages 12 and younger and 60 and older.

Theatre Physics 30 — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $5, plus a $1.25 fee; blc.edu/arts/ theatre/box-office.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

GooGoo Dolls concert — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre; $125, $95, $75, $55, $45; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.

Tuesday

55+ Expo” Love Your Age” — 1-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

MSU production: “The Temperamentals” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre studio theater; $10; mnsueventtickets.universitytickets.com.

