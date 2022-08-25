Today
Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; Band: Seasaw (Indie-pop).
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Friday
Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Mike Munson and Mikkel Beckman (blues)
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.
Day of Hope — 1-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Old-fashioned medicine shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Hubbard House grounds; for more information, contact Blue Earth County Historical Society at 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Waldorf Days Parade — 2 p.m., route begins on street near county garage.
Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 7 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.
Hairball — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; general admission tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at gate.
Music
Circle Inn — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
Wing King, St. Peter — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Running For Rescues 5K — 8:30 a.m., starts from Dakota Meadows School parking lot; runningforrescues5k.com.
Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.
Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 2 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.
Music
Westwood Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Monday
Tee it up for the Troops — 10:30 a.m., Mankato Golf Club, 100 Augusta Drive;
facebook.com/TeeitupfortheTroopsMankato.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.