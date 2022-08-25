Running for Rescues 5K logo 2022

Today

Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; Band: Seasaw (Indie-pop).

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Friday

Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.

Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Mike Munson and Mikkel Beckman (blues)

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.

Day of Hope — 1-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee.

Old-fashioned medicine shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Hubbard House grounds; for more information, contact Blue Earth County Historical Society at 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Waldorf Days Parade — 2 p.m., route begins on street near county garage.

Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 7 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.

Hairball — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; general admission tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at gate.

Music

Circle Inn — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel

Wing King, St. Peter — 7 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

Running For Rescues 5K — 8:30 a.m., starts from Dakota Meadows School parking lot; runningforrescues5k.com.

Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.

Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 2 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.

Music

Westwood Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Monday

Tee it up for the Troops — 10:30 a.m., Mankato Golf Club, 100 Augusta Drive;

facebook.com/TeeitupfortheTroopsMankato.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

