Bookin on Belgrade 2023 (web only)

Thursday

Free matinee — noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Up.”

Presentation by artist Daniel Kerkhoff — 4-6 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

Radio Hero Social Hour Celebrating 60 years of KMSU — 6-9 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Music

Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Friday

Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.

Music

St. Peter American Legion — 8 p.m., Everett Smithson Band

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Rob Stokes and Javier Trejo

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Melissa Schulz

The Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday

12th annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour first day schedule — 9-11 a.m., community gathering at Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.; 9:30-10:30 a.m., free guided tours of new sculptures.

Jim Gill concert — 10 a.m., The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.; admission covered by $12 day pass; no admission fee for members.

Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K Family Fun Run and Walk — 9 a.m., lower North Mankato; register at: www.raceentry.com/races/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/2023/register.

Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners’ spring plant sale — 10 a.m. to noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.

Minnesota River Builders Association’s spring tour of homes — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; mnrba.com/tour-of-homes/entries; $10 tickets may be purchased in advance or at homes on tour.

Annual Syttende Mai smorgsabord — 4-7:30 p.m., Norseland Lutheran Church, 8 miles north of St. Peter on Highway 22; tickets: $17, adults $5, ages 6-12.

Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas, Ann Fee and Michelle Roche

Lost Sanity Brewery, Madelia — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Minnesota River Builders Association’s spring tour of homes — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; mnrba.com/tour-of-homes/entries; $10 tickets may be purchased in advance or at homes on tour.

Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., The Quantum Mechanics

Tuesday

Annual membership meeting — 6-7 p.m., Carnegie Art Center.

Music

The NaKato — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video