Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 3 p.m., Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Ballroom; related programs: 5:30 p.m., panel discussion, Ostrander Auditorium; 7 p.m. lecture and “The Outpost” movie discussion, Ostrander Auditorium.
Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; Murphy Brothers.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
“Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series” display — 8-10 p.m., The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.
Merely Players’ 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Theater; advance tickets $10 at: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1135990.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Chris and Ben
Friday
”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 7 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
St. Peter Legion Riders Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St.; to schedule appointment, go to: RedCrossBood.org and enter Legion Riders.
Merely Players’ 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Theater; advance tickets $10 at: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1135990.
MusicCircle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band
Javens Winery — 6 p.m., High Strung
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association; no registration fee.
Fall Author Series — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; presenter: Katie Roiger, author of “Only the Brave.”
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting/potluck — 11 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Speaker: Scandinavian storyteller Chad Filley; open to public; for more information, 507-388-7139.
Mankato Pridefest schedule — 11:15 a.m., Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade, North Riverfront Drive; noon to 4 p.m., Pride Festival, Riverfront Park; 4 p.m., Pride Party Atomic Star, 12 Civic Center Plaza, No. 1675.
Human Foosball Tournament/block party — Noon to 5 p.m., South Front Street, Mankato; fundraiser for United Way; no admission fee.
”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 10:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; www.rockbend.org.
Mankato Symphony’s “Symphony on the Prairie” — 6 p.m., Benson Park, upper North Mankato; no admission fee.
Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle and Classic Car Ride — Noon, Good Thunder area; for more information, call 340-2645, 340-8167 or 340-4029.
Hunter Alexander Frank Memorial Ride and Benefit Dinner — 1:30 p.m., Waseca American Legion; 5:30 p.m. meal, tickets $10 at door; for more information, send an email request to: hafmemorial@outlook.com.
Music
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 9 p.m., City Mouse
Sunday
Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; www.rockbend.org.
Annual ecumenical prayer service — 12:30 p.m., Historic Ottawa Methodist Church, 39204 Whittier St., rural Le Sueur; 1 p.m. potluck picnic, Bur Oak Park, 38842 Exchange St. Road, rural Le Sueur.
”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
Pridefest youth party — 3-5 p.m., The Wow!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Kildahl and Gravelin
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Michelle Kaisersatt reading from her book “Dear One, A Message of Love” — 6 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
