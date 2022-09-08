Murphy Brothers

The Murphy Brothers Band headlined a 2021 tribute to Steve Murphy, the band's founder. Tonight band members will play at Music in the Park.

 File photo

Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 3 p.m., Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Ballroom; related programs: 5:30 p.m., panel discussion, Ostrander Auditorium; 7 p.m. lecture and “The Outpost” movie discussion, Ostrander Auditorium.

Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; Murphy Brothers.

Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.

“Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series” display — 8-10 p.m., The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.

Merely Players’ 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Theater; advance tickets $10 at: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1135990.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Chris and Ben

Friday

”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 7 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

St. Peter Legion Riders Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St.; to schedule appointment, go to: RedCrossBood.org and enter Legion Riders.

Merely Players’ 14th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Theater; advance tickets $10 at: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1135990.

MusicCircle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band

Javens Winery — 6 p.m., High Strung

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association; no registration fee.

Fall Author Series — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; presenter: Katie Roiger, author of “Only the Brave.”

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting/potluck — 11 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Speaker: Scandinavian storyteller Chad Filley; open to public; for more information, 507-388-7139.

Mankato Pridefest schedule — 11:15 a.m., Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade, North Riverfront Drive; noon to 4 p.m., Pride Festival, Riverfront Park; 4 p.m., Pride Party Atomic Star, 12 Civic Center Plaza, No. 1675.

Human Foosball Tournament/block party Noon to 5 p.m., South Front Street, Mankato; fundraiser for United Way; no admission fee.

”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 10:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; www.rockbend.org.

Mankato Symphony’s “Symphony on the Prairie” — 6 p.m., Benson Park, upper North Mankato; no admission fee.

Southern Minnesota Autism Motorcycle and Classic Car Ride — Noon, Good Thunder area; for more information, call 340-2645, 340-8167 or 340-4029.

Hunter Alexander Frank Memorial Ride and Benefit Dinner — 1:30 p.m., Waseca American Legion; 5:30 p.m. meal, tickets $10 at door; for more information, send an email request to: hafmemorial@outlook.com.

Music

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 9 p.m., City Mouse

Sunday

Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee; www.rockbend.org.

Annual ecumenical prayer service — 12:30 p.m., Historic Ottawa Methodist Church, 39204 Whittier St., rural Le Sueur; 1 p.m. potluck picnic, Bur Oak Park, 38842 Exchange St. Road, rural Le Sueur.

”Resolute: Minnesota Stories of 9/11 & the War” exhibit schedule — Noon to 3 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Pridefest youth party — 3-5 p.m., The Wow!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Kildahl and Gravelin

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Michelle Kaisersatt reading from her book “Dear One, A Message of Love” — 6 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video