Today
Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,
Friday
Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,
Saturday
Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,
Anniversary party with music by Blue Ringers — 6 p.m., Mankato Brewery; tickets at:
www.eventbrite.com/e/10-year-anniversary-party-the-blue-ringers-tickets-221645506677.
Music
WingKing, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397.
Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.