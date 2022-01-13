buddy holly rescheduled (web only)

Colin Scharf has the lead role in the dinner theater production of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" today through Saturday at Kato Ballroom.

 Courtesy Tim Berry

Today

Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,

www.katoballroom.com/tickets.

Friday

Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,

www.katoballroom.com/tickets.

Saturday

Dinner theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., Mankato; tickets $40 plus tax,

www.katoballroom.com/tickets.

Anniversary party with music by Blue Ringers — 6 p.m., Mankato Brewery; tickets at:

www.eventbrite.com/e/10-year-anniversary-party-the-blue-ringers-tickets-221645506677.

Music

WingKing, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397.

Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0