Thursday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near intergovernmental center, Mankato; no admission fee; band: Stacy K.
Music
St. Peter Food Co-op patio — 4:30 p.m., Another Time Around
Friday
Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Amanda B. Perry
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Armstrong Blvd Brass Quintet
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Old Time Medicine Shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., R.D. Hubbard House; it is free.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., pianist Garrett Steinberg
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz
Kip Moore concert — 8 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre; tickets start at $40.50; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events/kip-moore.
Sunday
Lady Slipper Doll Club Show and Sale 50th — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Mankato by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road; $6 for ages 12 and older.
Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Gillette Pepsi Mankato’s grand birthday bash — 3-6 p.m., 1970 James Drive.; proceeds from meal to be donated to Feeding our Communities Partners.
Community Block Party— 5-8 p.m., South Central College, North Mankato, lawn near corner of Lee Boulevard and Lookout Drive; music by Joe Tougas and Associates
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
