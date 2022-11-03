Koskinen

Erik Koskinen

Erik Koskinen and City Mouse playig Saturday night at Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 East Madison Ave.

Today

Fall author series presentation by Chris McCormick — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex; no admission fee.

Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.

Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.

Music

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., High Strung

Friday

Blue Earth County Historical Society anniversary celebration — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BECHS History Center Museum; no admission fee.

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Chris Silver

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas

The Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday

Blue Earth County Historical Society anniversary celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BECHS History Center Museum; no admission fee.

Author series draw-along session — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenter: Chris Monroe, author of “Monkey With a Toolbelt” series; no admission fee.

MSU Performance Series featuring singer songwriter Erik Koskinen/City Mouse — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 East Madison Ave., Madison East Center; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; order online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Sunday

Open house reception for series of liturgical paintings by Bill Bukowski — 3-5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterville.

35th annual Bjorling Music Festival concert — 6:30 p.m., Christ Chapel; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

