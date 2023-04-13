Thursday
Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series presenters schedule: 10 a.m. — workshop by fiction writer Karen Russell, Performing Arts Building, Room 203B; 3 p.m. — talk on craft, Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5; 7:30 p.m. — reading by poet Holly Dodge, CSU Rooms 253/4/5; no admission fee.
Free matinee — Noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Inside Out.”
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: “that single fleeting moment” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Friday
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Mankato Figure Skating Club annual ice show — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; $8, discount tickets available to senior citizens and youths.
MSU Jazz Fest ’23 featuring saxophonist Eric Marienthal — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; $9 general admission.
Student production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Bethany Lutheran College; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Gustavus Adolphus College Dance Company spring concert: “that single fleeting moment” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Lab Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission, $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy
American Legion, North Mankato — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bee Balm Fields
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
