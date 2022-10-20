Today
Jake Owen, Travis Denning and Mackenzie Carpenter’s “Up There, Down Here Tour” — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets: $39.50-$69.50 — $39.50.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mill Pond Haunted Hayride — 7-11 p.m., Riverside Park, 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $20 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
Presentation by paranormal researcher Chad Lewis: “Minnesota’s Haunted Tales” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium; no admission fee.
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
Friday
Mill Pond Haunted Hayride — 7-11 p.m., Riverside Park, 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $20 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Flame Bar, St. Peter — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Mill Pond Haunted Hayride — 7-11 p.m., Riverside Park, 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $20 for adults and $5 for ages 6-13.
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Minnesota State University's production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
MSU Concert Band performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12 students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Bonnie Drunken Lad
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
