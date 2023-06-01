Thursday
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza. Featured band: City Mouse
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose
Friday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
HOPEning Weekend schedule: 4:30 p.m., family-friendly activities, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Los Rebeldes
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 8 p.m., Heyday and Grounded
American Legion, St. Peter — 7 p.m., Paul Stewart Show
Saturday
Annual plant sale/BENCHS fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, 1250 North River Drive.
HOPEning Weekend schedule: 9 a.m., nature walk, route begins at Messiah Lutheran Church; 9:30 a.m., Lor Ray Drive cleanup walk; 10 a.m., bike ride through North Mankato Prairie Loop. begins at 10 a.m.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 7 p.m., The Spoon Cherries Band
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
HOPEning Weekend schedule: 10 a.m., outdoor worship service, Messiah Lutheran Church.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Paperbacks featuring Laura Karels and Sven Olson
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park Bandshell; no admission fee.
Trivia contest — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park; no admission fee; featured band: Traveled Ground.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “The SpongeBob Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at Minnesota State University; tickets $24, discount ticket prices for age 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
