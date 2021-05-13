Friday
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Drivestation/Ian Hilmer
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Second Time Around
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; For more information, call 720-1790.
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Don Scott Blues with Rosanne Licciardi
Sunday
Running For Heroes 5K/benefit for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans — 8 a.m., Prairie Winds Middle School; .
”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
