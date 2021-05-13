Friday

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Drivestation/Ian Hilmer

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Second Time Around

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; For more information, call 720-1790.

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Don Scott Blues with Rosanne Licciardi

Sunday

Running For Heroes 5K/benefit for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans — 8 a.m., Prairie Winds Middle School; .

”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

