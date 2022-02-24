Today
North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author series: Thomas Maltman — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
“Tartuffe” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children younger than 16, MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Shrimpin’ Mardis Gras Style/fundraiser for Good Counsel Learning Center — 5 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; gclearningcenter.org/shrimpin.
“Tartuffe” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children younger than 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., 651 Jazz-Warren Backer
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Mal Murphy, Nate Boots, Kaleb Braun Shultz
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Patterson Plunge/fundraiser for Camp Patterson — 10:30 a.m., Lake Washington, near Westwood Marina.
Program by Adam Lindquist: “Teddy Roosevelt the Strenuous Life” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
“Tartuffe” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children younger than 16, MSUTheatre.com.
MSU Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 general admission and $7 for K-12; www.mnsu.edu/music.
Department of Music faculty recital by pianist Esther Wang — 3:30 p.m., Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Irish music concert by Ring of Kerry — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; ticket information at: statestreetnewulm.org/the-ring-of-kerry.
Music
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Rosenquist Fee
Sunday
“Tartuffe” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children younger than 16, MSUTheatre.com.
MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; $9 general admission and $7 for K-12; www.mnsu.edu/music.
Tuesday
MSU Concert Wind Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 general admission and $7 for K-12; www.mnsu.edu/music.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.