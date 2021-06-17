Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Irie Minds.
Friday
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Nicollet County Relay for Life — 4-11 p.m., St. Peter Community Center/Gorman Park; www.relayforlife.org/nicolletcountymn.
Free drive-in movie: “Godzilla vs. Kong” — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University Parking Lot 20; vehicles may enter after 8 p.m. from Monks Avenue entrance. Attendees who aren’t fully vaccinated must wear face coverings when outside their vehicles.
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Art Splash fundraiser for North Mankato Taylor Library — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, North Mankato.
Fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration — noon to 4 p.m., outdoors at Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato.
15th annual Freedom Run with B-25 flyover — 11:55 a.m. Minnesota Lake. Fundraiser for Military Appreciation Fund.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5 entry fee. For more information, call 720-1790.
Railroad Days Parade, St. James — 6 p.m., intersection of S. 10th Ave. and S. Armstrong Blvd.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault/Pat Donahue; $10
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Monday
Mountain Lake Pow Wow grand parade — 7 p.m., Third Avenue, Golf Course Road.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School choir room; open to quilters of all skill levels.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
