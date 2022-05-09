Bullypulpit (web only)

Friday

Third annual benefit for Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) — 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; tickets start at $5; eventbrite.com/e/block-party-2022-tickets-274473065327.

Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Laura Karels and Pete Klug

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Old Guy and the Kid

North Mankato American Legion 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass 

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Saturday

Minnesota River Valley Extension Master Gardeners annual plant sale — 9-11:30 a.m., Caledonia Curling Club, 600 Hope St.

MarketFest open air market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., various locations along South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter.

Financial Literacy program: "Payday Loans 101" — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.

Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Jim Skree will discuss book "Red River Girl: From Telemark to the Buffalo, the art of Orabel Thortvedt." For more information, call 388-7139.

Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.;  tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.

Wheelworks IX — 4-10 p.m., Key City Bike, 204 E. Vine St.; family-friendly activities, art auction, live music.

Southern Minnesota Real Big Band concert — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College Ylvisaker Fine Arts Theater; Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students; available at the door or in advance at Mankato Music Mart.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bad Liquor Management

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Garret Steinberg

Sunday

Deutscher Sprachklub/German language club meeting — 1-3 p.m., New Ulm Cathedral basement, 605 N. State St. For any questions call 359-4114 or 766-5859.

Merely Players production: “Matilda: The Musical” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $16 per adult, $14 per senior citizen, $11 per youth; merelyplayers.com.

Monday

Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topic is  Chinese language and culture.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

