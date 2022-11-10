Today
Mankato Deep Valley Quilters meeting — 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court; speaker Tom M., Sewing Seeds, New Ulm.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
Friday
Merely Players’ “Winnie the Pooh” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Milwaukee singer-songwriter Ethan Keller
North Mankato American Legion — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Sister Mary Ann Osborne’s annual “Twinkling Wood Chips” art showing and sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Florian Hall, School Sisters of Notre Dame campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
St. Peter Art Stroll — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., various locations in St. Peter-Kasota area; www.art-stroll.org.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenters: Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and other members of area’s Chinese community; no admission fee.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Program; Bryce Stenzel will discuss Minnesotans participation in the Civil War. For more information, call 388-7139.
United We Stand Players of New Ulm and Open Arts Minnesota’s “Weaving Our Stories Together” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St. Free-will donations accepted.
Merely Players’ “Winnie the Pooh” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Mankato Area International Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Student Union, Minnesota State University; purchase food/vendor tickets on the main floor of the CSU with cash or credit card.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Merely Players’ “Winnie the Pooh” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com.
Showing of documentary: “MLK 11.12.61” — 3 p.m., Centenary Church, on the corner of Second and Cherry streets; no admission fee.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: Mountain Climber Jen Loeb — 4 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
Tuesday
MSU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship documentary “Shot of Influence” — 3:30 p.m., Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium; no admission fee.
Minnesota Valley Civil War Round Table — 6:30 p.m., New Ulm Library meeting room; program: “General C.C. Andrews, From to Major General to Pioneer of Minnesota Forestry.” Open to public.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
