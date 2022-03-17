Today
St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 5:30 p.m., Third Street, St. Peter.
New Ulm St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 5 p.m., intersection of Third South and Minnesota to Glockenspiel.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: Sun Yung Shin — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Music
The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Bad Liquor Management; call 720-0462 for Irish feast reservations.
Friday
Lecture about 18th- and 19th-century Black authors — 4 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall 102; free hybrid event presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty member.
Ventriloquist David Malmberg — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St.; tickets at: statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Flame Bar, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Uncle Wheat and Eddie
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung
Saturday
Presentation by author Cindy Wilson — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; “How the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s The Long Winter.”
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Music
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around
North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Elton John tribute by Garrett Steinberg and Neon Live
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; club focuses on German language/culture; for more information call 354-4745 or 359-4114.
Minnesota State University’s percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., MSU, Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 for community members, $7 for grade 12 and younger; to order tickets, call 389-5549 or go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.
Monday
Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; basics of Chinese offered during this free session.
48th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium, Centennial Student Union. Presentation by faculty member Phillip H. Larson analyzes how rivers are born and evolve.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School Choir Room; for more information, call 526-3979.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
