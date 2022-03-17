St. Patrick

Dancers from Just for Kix perform at St. Peter's 2019 St. Patrick's Day parade.

 

 File photo

Today

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 5:30 p.m., Third Street, St. Peter.

New Ulm St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 5 p.m., intersection of Third South and Minnesota to Glockenspiel.

North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: Sun Yung Shin — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Music

The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Bad Liquor Management; call 720-0462 for Irish feast reservations.

Friday

Lecture about 18th- and 19th-century Black authors — 4 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall 102; free hybrid event presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty member.

Ventriloquist David Malmberg — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St.; tickets at: statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

Flame Bar, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Uncle Wheat and Eddie

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung

Saturday

Presentation by author Cindy Wilson — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; “How the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s The Long Winter.”

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Music

Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around

North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Elton John tribute by Garrett Steinberg and Neon Live

Sunday

Deutscher Sprachklub — 1-3 p.m., Martin Luther College, New Ulm; club focuses on German language/culture; for more information call 354-4745 or 359-4114.

Minnesota State University’s percussion ensembles concert — 3 p.m., MSU, Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 for community members, $7 for grade 12 and younger; to order tickets, call 389-5549 or go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.

Monday

Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; basics of Chinese offered during this free session.

48th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium, Centennial Student Union. Presentation by faculty member Phillip H. Larson analyzes how rivers are born and evolve.

Blue Earth Valley Quilters — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School Choir Room; for more information, call 526-3979.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0