Editor’s note: Weather may affect events listed below.
Friday
Poetry Out Loud state finals — 1:45 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium; www.mnscsc.org/poetry-out-loud.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Student production: “Spring Awakening” — 8 p.m., Anderson Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $10, discounts for senior citizens and students; advisory: contains sexual content and other potentially triggering material.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Luke Smith
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Radio Acoustic
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Saturday
Edible Book Festival — 1-3 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
Winter Charm on the Farm — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; tickets $12 for adults; $10 youths; no admission fee for ages 2 and younger.
MSU jazz ensembles concert — 2 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9, $7 for students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Student production: “Spring Awakening” — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Anderson Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $10, discounts for senior citizens and students; advisory: contains sexual content and other potentially triggering material.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Better Days Ahead fireworks display — sunset, northeast of Boathouse Bar and Grill on Clear Lake, Waseca.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., tribute to the music of John Prine and Bob Dylan Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Christa Bohlmann
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon
Sunday
Bridal show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grand Hall at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Student production: “Spring Awakening” — 2 p.m., Anderson Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $10, discounts for senior citizens and students; advisory: contains sexual content and other potentially triggering material.
MSU choral groups concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; general admission $9, $7 for students; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Musical: “Assassins” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Monday
MSU Music and Entertainment Industries presents: Tab Benoit and special guest JD Simo — 7 p.m., Hooligan’s, Madison East Center; tickets: $30 at door, $25 in advance, hss.mnsu.edu/academic-programs/music/events-tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.