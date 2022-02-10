Today
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author Visit: Kathleen West — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Friday
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
Harper’s Chord concert — Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets: $10 for non-members, $7 for members; available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Cashwise and Hy-Vee and online at: www.thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.
Music
The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Saturday
14th annual Sleigh and Cutter Curling Bonspiel — 8 a.m., Clear Lake; for more information, 715-491-0884.
Minnesota State University Vice President Henry Morris presentation: “African-American Contributions in History” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
Winter Charm on the Farm — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, rural Waseca; advance tickets $5, no admission fee for ages 2 and younger and season pass holders; for more information, 835-2052.
Mankato Sons of Norway annual Norwegian bingo meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St; for more information, 388-7139.
Singing Hills Chorus Hearts & Harmony concert — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 150 Hosanna Drive; general admission $10 for ages 6 and older.
Gustavus Wind Orchestra concert — 7:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Both Folk Club Songwriters in the Round — 4 p.m., Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; free-will offerings accepted.
Candlelight hike — 5-8 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, 5 miles south of Fairfax.
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., John Prine Tribute
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Mankato Area Knights of Columbus Pro-Life Pancake Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to noon, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.; free-will offering.
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 2 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
