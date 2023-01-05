Friday
Music
North Mankato American Legion — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Forest and Josh
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Andy Tackett
Saturday
Prom Fashion Show — 10 a.m., food court, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Singing Hills Chorus concert: “Midnight Melodies” — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive. General admission tickets: $10 ages 11 and older; singinghillschorus.org.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters; 11th anniversary celebration.
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Elsa Lee
The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Andrea Lyn
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
