Another Time Around

Friday

Music

North Mankato American Legion — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

The Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Forest and Josh

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Andy Tackett

Saturday

Prom Fashion Show — 10 a.m., food court, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.

Singing Hills Chorus concert: “Midnight Melodies” — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive. General admission tickets: $10 ages 11 and older; singinghillschorus.org.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters; 11th anniversary celebration.

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Elsa Lee

The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Andrea Lyn

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video