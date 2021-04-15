charlotte's web

State Street Theater is offering performances based on the children's classic "Charlotte's Web" at 1 North State St., New Ulm.

Today

Program by David Jones: Lincoln Assassination — 11 a.m., St. Peter Public Library; no admission fee; call 934-0667 to reserve seating.

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

”Charlotte’s Web” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; eventbrite.com/e/charlottes-web-tickets-133024057537.

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Kit Kildahl

WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday

Women’s Weekend Show — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; for more information, call 720-1790.

”Charlotte’s Web” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; eventbrite.com/e/charlottes-web-tickets-133024057537.

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 8 p.m., Chris Bertrand

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Draper, Baron, Draper

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., High Strung

Sunday

Women’s Weekend Show — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., River Hills Mall.

”Charlotte’s Web” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; eventbrite.com/e/charlottes-web-tickets-133024057537.

Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

