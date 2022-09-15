Out of Darkness logo

Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; Jeremy Poland Band; no admission fee.

Watonwan County Entertainment Association presents: Copper Street Brass sextet — 7 p.m., Armstrong Auditorium, 500 Third Ave., St. James; tickets $20.

Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.

Friday

Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7 for weekend; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.

Whose Line is it Mankato?/fundraiser for MRCI — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mymrci.org/whose-line-mankato-2022.

Saturday

Save the Kasota Prairie open house — 8 a.m. to noon, between St. Peter and Mankato, access via Highway 22 and Third Avenue blacktop.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk, film and panel — 10 a.m., Sibley Park; film screening and panel discussion, 4:30 p.m., Mankato East High School.

Suicide awareness-prevention event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; Walk of Hope, 11:15 a.m.; browncoyellowribbon.com.

Walk to End ALS — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park; North Mankato; www.als.org.

Bend of the River Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Minnesota State University; bendoftheriverfestival.com.

Book discussion of Community Read selection: “The Seed Keeper” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.

Bier on Belgrade — noon to 10 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; for ages 21 and older; businessonbelgrademn.com/events.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7 for weekend; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.

Layne Yost’s “Tribute to the Music of John Denver” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St; $20; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.

45th annual Auto Restorers Club show — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; admission: $5, free for accompanied children younger than 12.

Music

Morson-Ario VFW — 2 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

