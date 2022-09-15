Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; Jeremy Poland Band; no admission fee.
Watonwan County Entertainment Association presents: Copper Street Brass sextet — 7 p.m., Armstrong Auditorium, 500 Third Ave., St. James; tickets $20.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Friday
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7 for weekend; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.
Whose Line is it Mankato?/fundraiser for MRCI — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mymrci.org/whose-line-mankato-2022.
Saturday
Save the Kasota Prairie open house — 8 a.m. to noon, between St. Peter and Mankato, access via Highway 22 and Third Avenue blacktop.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk, film and panel — 10 a.m., Sibley Park; film screening and panel discussion, 4:30 p.m., Mankato East High School.
Suicide awareness-prevention event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; Walk of Hope, 11:15 a.m.; browncoyellowribbon.com.
Walk to End ALS — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park; North Mankato; www.als.org.
Bend of the River Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Minnesota State University; bendoftheriverfestival.com.
Book discussion of Community Read selection: “The Seed Keeper” — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.
Bier on Belgrade — noon to 10 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; for ages 21 and older; businessonbelgrademn.com/events.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7 for weekend; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.
Layne Yost’s “Tribute to the Music of John Denver” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St; $20; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; general admission $7; no admission fee for children age 12 and younger and adults age 60 and older.
45th annual Auto Restorers Club show — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; admission: $5, free for accompanied children younger than 12.
Music
Morson-Ario VFW — 2 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.