Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Minnesota Shorts play festival — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St; $12 at the door; $10 in advance; at www.merelyplayers.com.
Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Friday
Whose Line Is It? improv/fundraiser for MRCI — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Reserve tickets $48; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events-calendar.
Minnesota Shorts festival — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $12 at the door; $10 in advance; at www.merelyplayers.com.
PrideFest kickoff — 7:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119 S. Front St., Mankato
Mankato; www.scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Generation Gap
Javens Family Vineyard and Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Ben Scruggs
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Patriots Day ceremony — 10 a.m., near Grace Street and Highway 169, downtown St. Peter.
Human Foosball/United Way fundraiser — Noon to 5 p.m., 500 block South Front Street, Mankato; mankatounitedway.org/human-foosball.
Puppy Palooza — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.; includes animal rescue groups, music, crafts.
Rock Bend Folk Festival — 11:40 a.m. to 10 p.m.; www.rockbend.org.
Hermannfest — 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Hermann Heights, New Ulm; business.newulm.com/events/details/hermannfest-40823.
PrideFest schedule — 11 a.m. parade, Riverfront Drive, Mankato; festival 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riverfront Park; www.scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphony on the Prairie” — 6 p.m. , north side of Benson Park in North Mankato. Concert of patriotic music includes 9/11 tribute.
Music
Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Rock Bend Folk Festival — Noon to 6 p.m.; www.rockbend.org.
Pridefest schedule — youth party, 3-5 p.m., WOW!Zone; www.scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Summerland Tour featuring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus — 6 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events-calendar.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
JT & Associates: “The Wedding Rehearsal” concert — 6-9 p.m., Sibley Park pavilion; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.