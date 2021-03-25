Today
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Desdemona” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; for tickets go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Friday
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Event Center.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Desdemona” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; for tickets go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Music
Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Event Center.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Desdemona” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; for tickets go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Sunday
Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Event Center.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s “Desdemona” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; for tickets go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
