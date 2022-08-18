Today
Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; Band: DW3 (acoustic rock, funk)
Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon.
Friday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.
Concert on Commerce — 4 p.m., Ignition Fitness & Sports parking lot, 1960 Commerce Drive. Music by Kaleb Braun-Schultz and the Nightingale Band; community partner: The REACH.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.
WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; no admission fee; music by PK Maya Solo
Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People series — Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; band: Masa Ishikawa Trio; free-will donations accepted.
State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., High Strung (acoustic)
Saturday
Hummingbird Hurrah festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henderson; no admission fee.
Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.
United Way fundraiser/campaign kickoff — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian. Music by: Loose Gravel Band, Bob Little, Hannah Bo, Sean Benz, Random Characters.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Silver Summer with Drag Me With A Spoon; no cover charge.
WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; music by Haldy and Matty; no cover charge.
State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.
Music
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.
State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 2 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4-7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Corn roast/fundraiser for YMCA youth programs — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mankato West High School’s parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
