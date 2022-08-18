Y's Club corn roast 2 (web only)

Another ear of corn is added to a tray on hot coals in 2019 at a YMCA fundraiser. This year's all-you-can eat sweet corn feed is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Mankato West High School.

 Photo by Pat Christman

Today

Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; Band: DW3 (acoustic rock, funk)

Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon.

Friday

Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.

Concert on Commerce — 4 p.m., Ignition Fitness & Sports parking lot, 1960 Commerce Drive. Music by Kaleb Braun-Schultz and the Nightingale Band; community partner: The REACH.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.

WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; no admission fee; music by PK Maya Solo

Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People series — Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; band: Masa Ishikawa Trio; free-will donations accepted.

State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., High Strung (acoustic)

Saturday

Hummingbird Hurrah festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henderson; no admission fee.

Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.

United Way fundraiser/campaign kickoff — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian. Music by: Loose Gravel Band, Bob Little, Hannah Bo, Sean Benz, Random Characters.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Silver Summer with Drag Me With A Spoon; no cover charge.

WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; music by Haldy and Matty; no cover charge.

State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.

Music

Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Le Sueur County Free Fair — lesueurcountyfair.org.

State Street Theater production: “Savannah Sipping Society” — 2 p.m., 1 N. State St., New Ulm; advance tickets $10, at door $15 at door.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4-7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Corn roast/fundraiser for YMCA youth programs — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mankato West High School’s parking lot.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

