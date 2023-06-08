Songs on the Lawn

A full park of visitors enjoys food and music during the first Songs on the Lawn 2023 concert this month. It’s the 20th anniversary of the free concert series.

 File photo

Thursday

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza. Featured band: The Bad Companions.

Town and Country Days — Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose

ProMusica Minnesota festival opening concert — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; passes: $35, adults; $10 youths; $80, families; ProMusicaMN.com.

Friday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Town and Country Days —Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.

Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhdays.

ProMusica Minnesota Young Artists concert — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; no admission fee; ProMusicaMN.com.

Highland Summer Theatre’s “The SpongeBob Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at Minnesota State University; tickets $24, discount ticket prices for age 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Adrian Barnett and the Questet

Saturday

Riverfront Art Fair — 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Old Town, Mankato; food trucks, live music, fine art market and more.

St. Peter Ambassadors’ 15th annual BluesFest — noon, Minnesota Square Park; no admission fee. Band lineup: Tanner Peterson, Billy and the Bangers, PK Mayo, Greazy Gravy, Mississippi Heat.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Town and Country Days Grand Parade — 4 p.m., Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.

Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhdays.

Free Park Day — all state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota; vehicle permit requirement waived for day; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Mankato Sons of Norway potluck picnic — 11 a.m., Highland Park, 950 Warren St. For more information, call 388-7139

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Highland Summer Theatre’s “The SpongeBob Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at Minnesota State University; tickets $24, discount ticket prices for age 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Circle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Bad Liquor Management Trio

The Loose Moose — 5 p.m., Nate Boots

Heritage Park, Mapleton — 2-3 p.m., Another Time Around.

Sunday

Bullhead Days Grand Parade — 1 p.m., Waterville’s main street; www.facebook.com/bhdays.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Town and Country Days — Mapleton; www.mapletontownandcountrydays.com.

ProMusica Minnesota festival concert — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; passes: $35, adults; $10 youths; $80, families; ProMusicaMN.com.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Mark Joseph

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park Bandshell; no admission fee.

Trivia contest — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park; no admission fee; featured band: Rocket Soul Choir.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

