Friday
Mankato Symphony Orchestra season finale — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; general admission for adults, $20; go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Everett Smithson
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Saturday
Cabin Fever Virtual Edition of Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; to register for free event, go to: www.deepvalley.bookfestival.com.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Edible Book Festival — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for more information, call 345-5120.
Jazz Jamboree concert — 7 p.m., in Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole
Sunday
Mankato Ballet Company’s “Swan Lake” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; advance tickets, $15 for adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger; go to: mankatoballet.org.
Monday
Presentation by David Jones: “The 1936 Berlin Olympics: The Nazi Games” — 2 p.m., Elysian Area Library; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
