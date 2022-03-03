Edible Book Festival

Friday

Mankato Symphony Orchestra season finale — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; general admission for adults, $20; go to: MankatoSymphony.org.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Everett Smithson

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Saturday

Cabin Fever Virtual Edition of Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; to register for free event, go to: www.deepvalley.bookfestival.com.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Edible Book Festival — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; for more information, call 345-5120.

Jazz Jamboree concert — 7 p.m., in Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole

Sunday

Mankato Ballet Company’s “Swan Lake” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; advance tickets, $15 for adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger; go to: mankatoballet.org.

Monday

Presentation by David Jones: “The 1936 Berlin Olympics: The Nazi Games” — 2 p.m., Elysian Area Library; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

